ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD reports 10th death in subway system this year

By Kristie Keleshian
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ksM4_0jdpq6GL00

Advocates call to address subway crime after 10th death in system 00:45

NEW YORK -- Subway safety advocates are calling on New York City to address crime after the 10th death in the system this year.

On Thursday, a body was found on the side of the tracks at the West 4th Street station. Police say the victim was found with stab wounds to the body.

Sources say he appeared to be homeless and people walking by may have thought he was sleeping.

"The problem is people have gotten so conditioned in the subway to seeing individuals sleeping on the tracks, sleeping on the floors, we've gotten used to this, and that says something very sad about our city," Passengers United President Charlton D'souza said.

"Homeless people die every day. What's going to happen? How many people is it going to take for someone to do something about it?" subway rider Colin Downer said.

Police are still investigating whether the victim was attacked while he was sleeping. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYPD hands tied at ‘Zombieland’ | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Heroin junkies have taken over a block in East Harlem on 126th Street and Park Avenue in what the Nov. 6 cover of The Post called “the zombie apocalypse.” This comes as the Harm Reduction Legislative Package has decriminalized public possession and sale of hypodermic needles. On that same block, the organization On Point NYC is helping addicts safely use illegal drugs with the aim of lower deaths. When “Urban Legend” host Kevin Sheehan followed up on the story, he found “open-air drug sales and people shooting up in the street in front of tons of cops.” One resident told Sheehan that the addicts are “robbing and stealing and begging for money.” Meanwhile, New York City police officers have been instructed not to make arrests for public drug use. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG7GG3YB-kc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 shot at NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Four people were shot at a NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx on Monday. Police said a call about a shooting at the Mott Haven Houses on East 141st Street came in at around 12:30 p.m.Three men and a woman were wounded and taken to the hospital, according to police. There conditions were not immediately known. Police are searching for suspects. 
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man in neon vest shoots and wounds four outside Bronx housing project; one victim clings to life

A gunman in a green neon vest shot four people on Monday, leaving one victim clinging to life, outside a Bronx housing project, police said. The most seriously hurt victim, a 53-year-old man, was rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. Shots rang out outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. “It was a lot of shots very ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Cabbie robbed at gunpoint in NYC

A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint as he sat in his car in Queens early Monday, cops said.  The cabbie was counting his money at Seneca Avenue near Palmetto Street in Ridgewood around 4:40 a.m. when a man walked up to his window, pointed a gun at him and robbed him of $150, police said.  The suspect then took off in his own ride, a green Ford Explorer, cops said.  No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider slashed hours before safety hearing

NEW YORK - A 64-year-old man was slashed on the subway overnight. The latest attacks comes just hours before a City Council hearing on subway safety. Police said a man in his 30s got into an argument with the victim just after 1 a.m. at the Bowling Green Station in Lower Manhattan. The argument escalated, and the suspect allegedly slashed the man with a box cutter. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. This latest crime took place hours before the Public Safety Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will both discuss what steps they have taken to address safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

17th person dies in Rikers custody this year

NEW YORK -- Another inmate has died on Rikers Island. His name is Edgardo Mejias and he was 39 years old. He died at a jail on the Rikers complex Sunday after having been in custody since Oct. 2 on a robbery charge. The medical examiner will now determine his cause of death. The Department of Correction says he is the 17th person to die in custody this year. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Domestic violence activists react to fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl

NEW YORK -- Domestic violence activists are heartbroken by the story of a 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.As police search for the killer, activists search for solutions."I was devastated," Stephanie McGraw said.McGraw added to a growing memorial for Saniyah Lawrence that consisted of purple flowers, a favorite color of the 16-year-old's, and a color that represents domestic violence awareness."I was angry. I was upset because I'm seeing another death, senseless death, because this could have been avoided," McGraw said.READ MORE: 18-year old Zyaire Crumbley suspected of fatally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem, NYPD saysA domestic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy