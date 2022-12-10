ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Lightscape show returns

By Jennifer Bisram
NEW YORK -- 'Tis the season for holiday lights and shows. Add a little art to it, and you get an immersive show inside the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Lightscape is a 1-mile trail with a million lights for families to enjoy this holiday season. Colorful light sculptures and displays illuminate the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's trees and grounds with festive music and holiday-inspired art.

"Every exhibit is so uniquely different. You get like a totally different vibe from place to place," visitor Elinor Asay said.

"I love it. I think it's beautiful. I think it's happy with the music and, you know, Christmas cheer," visitor Gretchen Murrow said.

"Enjoying the lights. Everything is so beautiful. I love being here," visitor Olive Thomas said.

Families braved the cold Friday night to enjoy the after-dark outdoor trail that featured both international and local artists.

"I think it's cool and the lights very fun," one child said.

"This is one of my favorite places," visitor Ann Vigorito said.

"It's really nice that's it's here in Crown Heights. As a Crown Heights resident, it's in my backyard, so I can come see it and enjoy it," visitor Decia Benjamin said.

This is the second year the Brooklyn Botanic Garden has put on the light-up landscape and unique art installation show.

"We really wanted people to have a chance to see what the garden was like at night," said Kathryn Glass, with the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. "In the winter season, when the leaves are down, you can really see this beautiful architecture of our old trees, many of which are more than 100 years old."

For many, it's becoming a family tradition.

"We love the garden, but this is especially fun," visitor Joanne Ahola said.

You can check out the illuminated trail until Jan. 8. For more information, visit bbg.org/lightscape .

