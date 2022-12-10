ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 in effort to relocate dogs vulnerable to flu

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvO9K_0jdpq4Ut00

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 in effort to dogs vulnerable to flu 02:11

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crisis in the Dallas Animal Shelter has led to an in unprecedented offer to encourage help from the public.

A flu strain that only infects canines has been detected in the adoption center where 150 dogs are housed.

Now, an urgent effort to clear the shelter comes with a financial incentive.

Flu season has been as hard on dogs this year as it has on humans.

A highly contagious canine influenza virus is appearing in North Texas for the first time and was recently found among the many dogs here at the Dallas Animal Shelter.

So shelter has only three days to relocate all of them from the adoption center.

"We realize it's a lofty goal to place 150 dogs in three days, but we are confident," said Dallas Animal Services Director MeLissa Webber.

Confident that an idea called 150 for 150 will encourage people to foster dogs for two weeks until the shelter can be decontaminated.

$150 gift cards will be awarded to those who temporarily take in larger, hard to adopt dogs that are at high risk for getting sick.

"That's a great incentive for people to take them home and really give them the love that they need and deserve," said Dallas resident Kate Bould, who is considering taking home a Great Pyrenees.

A couple from Rockwall decided to add a foster dog to the one they came here to adopt because of the gift card offer.

"I do think if someone is on the fence and they know about it, it's a good way to kick them over," said Rockwall resident Minnie Froese.

The shelter said that many as 28 people have taken advantage of the incentive already on Friday, which some plan to spend on their new best friend.

"We figured we would use it to buy a bed and toys and all the kind of things that she needs to make her feel comfortable," Froese said.

"We're really trying to be innovative and maximize life-saving," Webber said.

That means some dogs still remaining here after the weekend may have to be euthanized.

The appeal of cold hard cash is a new idea the shelter hopes will be the answer to find emergency housing, if these warm, loveable faces aren't enough.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Giving holiday help year-round, Ability Connection cares for North Texans with disabilities

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Stringing together the efforts of many as we approach Christmas, Ability Connection gives back to North Texans with disabilities year-round. Chief Development Officer for Ability Connection Jennifer Rotter knows said the non-profit is coming up on its 70th anniversary. It enhances the lives of people with disabilities. That includes eight adult group homes, including one in Garland. At the group homes, people who live there aren't referred to as clients or patients. They are called members.  Members, like Julie (who's non-verbal), and receives the 24/7 care she needs.  "It's a very underserved population particularly in Texas," said Rotter. "Currently...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Ned, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 12, 2022) Hi, my name is Ned (aka Moosh/ Mr. Wigglebottom). My hobbies include staring soulfully into the eyes of my people until they feel compelled to pet me, hard-core play seshs with my foster dog brother, making sure the cats and kittens are being properly cared for and protected, toy squeaker removal, fabulous nose art on windows (seriously beautiful), and making sure cuisine is up to snuff (don’t worry I’m a perfect gentleman and don’t steal human food, but I’m a great taste tester).
ROCKWALL, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

11 Days of Giving: Saving Hope Animal Rescue

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As part of our 11 Days of Giving campaign, CBS DFW will be spotlighting different local non-profits throughout the month of December.We'll start with a rescue group dedicated to finding loving homes for abandoned, neglected and abused animals in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.Making sure all animals know love and kindness is a big mission, but one that Lauren Anton and Katie Whittenburg with Saving Hope Animal Rescue push for every day. "One day at a time, one dog at a time and one cat at a time," Anton said.And the need is great."We have...
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

Girl reunited with stuffed animal, Dog Dog, after 'epic adventure' from Dallas Love Field

DALLAS — Real life Homeward Bound?. That's what seems to have happened for one cute, fluffy stuffed animal named Dog Dog, who was dearly-missed by a young girl named Luna. Southwest Airlines shared Dog Dog's incredible journey to be reunited with Luna, who realized on a return trip home from Dallas that the furry friend was left behind. Luna's mom, Jessica, got in touch with Southwest Airlines and let them know Dog Dog was left in the rental car they used. A Southwest Ops Agent, Christina, at Dallas Love Field drove over to the rental car company and found Dog Dog so that the beloved animal wouldn't be forever lost.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Storms Expected Tuesday Morning in North Texas

Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Storms will move through from west to east from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Below are some images from one of the forecast models.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?

North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
167K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy