North Texas church gives back to families in need with Christmas Angel Program

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many families in need this holiday season, you've probably seen a lot of charitable efforts offering assistance.

Most of this help is coming from adults, but even the younger generations are getting involved.

8-year-old Reilly Nachowiak is using his allowance to help others – saying he saved up by doing chores and pet sitting.

Books, clothing, gift cards and toys are being donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas' Christmas Angel Program, giving these items to families in need.

"So we are Catholic and we've always known about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and we've just always contributed financially and with other donations," Reilly's mother Jennifer Nachowiak said. "It makes a huge difference."

And this year Reilly, wanted to do his part.

"I think the fact that they give money to people in need, I really like that," he said. "That is my favorite part."

"It's great to know that we have a great community that comes together during the holidays," Christmas Angel Program participant Anna Graciano-Celis said.

It's helping her family to get by as inflation increases prices of day-to-day items.

"Definitely this past year we've seen an increase, a significant increase with the economy being the way it is," Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas CEO Luis Gonzalez said.

"We're a family of six and so to feed six people you know it's pretty pricey," Graciano-Celis said. "Going to the store once a week you know before we could spend about $100 now it's $300 and I'm very grateful for everyone's generosity."

If you'd like to get involved - you can learn more here .

"It's important because we need the world to be a better place," Reilly said.

