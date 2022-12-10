'He's just that good': CVCA star Darryn Peterson torches Triway for 40 in Royals' win

WOOSTER TWP. — Triway threw everything it had at Darryn Peterson Friday night.

From double teams, to a guy shadowing him around the court, the Titans made sure they didn’t lose sight on the talented CVCA sophomore.

Peterson, however, was too much for Triway to handle as the star recruit carried the visiting Royals to a 75-58 Principals Athletic Conference win at The Pit.

The 6-foot-5 guard showed every reason was he’s ranked nationally as one of the top players in the class of 2025, and why the Titans (3-2, 1-1) did anything and everything to slow down or limit his touches. Peterson overcame it all, though, pouring in a game-high 40 points — 27 of which came over the first two quarters of play — as CVCA (3-1, 2-0) led by as many as 18 in the first half.

“You’re in like mode 10 every single time, every single possession because he's so good and he puts so much pressure on you,” Triway coach Ben Holt said. “In the end, you could tell our guys were tired, but that's what they do. They give everything they have.

“We were spent and that's what you want at the end of a night for every game ... we want to make sure that our tank is empty.”

Despite trailing by double figures, the Titans came out swinging in the second half in an impressive run that saw them cut the deficit to 47-39 late in the third and 52-43 in the opening moments of the fourth.

But again, Peterson helped the right the ship for the Royals, as he scored 11 points over the final five minutes of regulation to put the game out of reach. Peterson also had a game-high 13 rebounds.

CVCA coach Matt Futch was pleased with the fact that Peterson came out of the gate in attack mode, setting the tone for not only his night, but setting up the rest of his teammates.

“The biggest thing I was pleased with him about was that he started off aggressive,” Futch said. “He's been kind of tentative and tonight he showed some aggression, which I think led his teammates.

“He has his abilities, and such, but he also has some growth and he grew up tonight.”

Peterson’s opening half featured the 10th-grader shooting 11-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-6 in the second, while the Titans as a team were just 5-of-18 shooting with a combined 20 points. Peterson outscored the Titans 27-20 by himself.

That stretch included a handful of highlight reel plays, including a one-handed jam in traffic over three defenders midway through the second.

Triway, however, seemed find its confidence late in the third as an and-one 3-pointer from freshman Brayden Holt (15 points) sparked an 11-3 run in the closing minutes of the quarter to make it 47-39.

The two teams traded baskets in the opening possessions of the fourth — Drew Bishko following up a Jonathan Fridline with a putback and Holt connecting on a pair of free throws after a basket by LaVelle Sharpe to keep the deficit under 10.

That’s when Peterson and Royals found their second wind, keeping the Titans scoreless for the next three minutes to ultimately ice the victory.

“That's why he's so good,” Holt said of Peterson. “He knows how to play the game. He's smart. ... He's an all-around great player. We had some mess ups on his defensively, but in the end, even if we did those things well, he’s still going to get his points. He's just that good.”

Sparking that run by the Titans was Holt and veterans Zack Miller (18 points) and Drew Bishko (13 points, 10 rebounds). Miller alone was impressive over the second half, after being held to just three points the entire first half.

Jaxon Hackett added nine points to the effort as Triway wanted to just give itself a chance in the fourth to make it a ballgame after a back-breaking second quarter that saw CVCA outscore the Titans 19-9.

“We were in a tough spot where we knew that we had really good for four quarters and getting down 16 at the half, we talked about cutting it in half going into the fourth and we were able to do exactly that,” Holt said. “They were gambling by just running a guy at us and we just had to do a better job of getting it over the top and finding the next guy. Couple that with the fact that we were able to get some stops and some rebounds out of it.

“Then they were able to go on their run, because they have Superman.”

The Royals bench did the most damage, offensively, with Sharpe finishing with 11 points, as the reserves finished with a combined 26 points.

But it was Peterson that was came up a big shot every time that Triway made a run, which ultimately decided the game.

“Honestly, if you sit there and watch someone that good, I don't care who you are, you have to appreciate it if you're a lover of basketball,” Holt said. “For us, we have to figure out a way to limit some of those and make someone else beat us. Give him credit, though, he's a special kid.”