Phoenix, AZ

darin tir
2d ago

Aww man he was just entertaining the home crowd giving them something to comeback for, so quit your crying! NBA is full of a bunch of marshmallows

Darin
3d ago

I don't know why every team has to be a problem about the last shot. lol. These unwritten rules are soft. That dunk in other cases, may have just covered the spread in sports betting. Those last minute pushes are needed for bettors, sometimes.

Whizz
2d ago

Zion was like, "Can l get an Encore?" Do you want more? On them Jokers... This is what fans want to see, a climate change in the NBA and some good ole home cooking...

