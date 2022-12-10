ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Owego wins tight contest with Binghamton

 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego boys basketball team came out victorious in a close contest with the Binghamton Patriots 63-60.

It was a tight game throughout with Owego just getting the edge in the end.

