ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland Chamber celebrates 150 years

By Jonathan Mack
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK7TS_0jdpoYra00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrated a big milestone today.

A reception commemorating the chambers 150 years in the Siouxland Area. The reception was a small thank you to the community and members that have helped and supported them through the years.

Ida Apartment building deemed uninhabitable

The chamber said they are committed to continuing to keep the community growing and prospering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon

Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 10

Sioux City firefighters were still on the scene 15 hours after responding to an apartment fire. Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched to the Ida Apartments on Pierce St. when smoke was seen on the third floor of the building. Lt. John Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue says there were still hot spots smoldering long after they were called to the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Three Iowa counties confirm avian influenza commercial turkey flocks

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Cherokee County, Iowa and Buena Vista County, Iowa. The affected sites are both commercial turkey flocks.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy