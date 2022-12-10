Siouxland Chamber celebrates 150 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrated a big milestone today.
A reception commemorating the chambers 150 years in the Siouxland Area. The reception was a small thank you to the community and members that have helped and supported them through the years.
The chamber said they are committed to continuing to keep the community growing and prospering.
