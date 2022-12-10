Read full article on original website
Bell Ringers Urgently Needed by Salvation Army
The red buckets and joyful bell ringers are a hallmark of the Christmas season for the public and for the Salvation Army that uses them as a festive way to raise funds for their various year-long projects. This year, the Salvation Army needs an army of them because there are 760 hours that need to be filled by volunteers. According to Captain Ian Carr of the Bartlesville Salvation Army office, only 304 hours have been booked with ringers. Captain Carr is asking for anyone who has an hour or two to please sign up to help ring the bell this year.
news9.com
Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run
Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys. This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk...
news9.com
Claremore Group Hosts Event Honoring Lives Lost From Miscarriage Or Infant Death
A group in Claremore is honoring young lives lost with a candle-light ceremony and ornament making event Sunday night. More than 100 people showed up to pay respects to their loved ones. Sunday is World-Wide Candle Lighting Day and people across the world are lighting candles to honor children they...
news9.com
Tulsa Teens Win Advertising Competition
A special competition is hoping to get more kids exposed to and interested in careers in advertising. Sam Littlefield from the Littlefield Agency and DeAnn Cooks from KIPP Tulsa joined News On 6 with the winners of the competition Adrian, Jayden, and Shannon.
news9.com
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
news9.com
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
sapulpatimes.com
Little Miss Route 66 Christmas to ride in Chamber Parade of Lights
The Route 66 Little Miss and Mister Christmas Pageant held on December 3rd enjoyed a robust crowd for it’s first year. Twenty-nine contestants entered the pageant, and according to coordinator Amy Barnes, “over 100 guests attended to watch.”. If you missed your chance to see the cute babies...
sapulpatimes.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
news9.com
Tulsa Hosting National Crime Prevention Summit
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa hosted a national summit on crime prevention this week, after local officials worked with federal agencies on new strategies. Tulsa's police chief said what's called the National Public Safety Partnership has already paid off. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the story.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
news9.com
Alzheimer's Patient Jailed After Being Declared Incompetent For Trial
A Green country woman is thankful, now that her father is going to be released from the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita and moved to a VA hospital in Claremore. He was arrested in March of 2021 for having a stolen car, but his daughter said he has Alzheimer’s and thought the car was his.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
KTUL
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
Wagoner County Sheriff urges community to be wary of the “12 Scams of Christmas”
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott is urging the community to be conscious and careful of holiday season scammers. Scams can take many different forms but they tend to be in the form of promises, threats or asking consumers to pay certain ways. Here are some...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
