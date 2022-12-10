ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Franchon jackson
2d ago

doesn't shock me this is always happening especially at fast food places and gas station yet no one does anything about its just a continous cycle I'm sick of. R I P to the one trying to make a living 🙏🏾

D Willis
2d ago

Continuing to spiral into madness...This is the 2nd Jack 'N' Box shooting this year, opposite sides of town, and both employees lost their lives...Something has to give 😤 People can't even go to work and return home the way they left SMH...Prayers for those involved...

Melissa Santillana
3d ago

police no it's not safe people skiing drugs in every corner I agree it needs cleaned up.

AZFamily

Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: DNA leads to arrest of man who allegedly stabbed store clerk in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — Police say DNA helped them arrest a man who allegedly stabbed a store clerk in Mesa, Arizona, back in September. On Sept. 21, 2022, around 4 p.m., Mesa Police Department said in a news release that officers were called out to a 7-Eleven convenience store near Gilbert and Main for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had entered the store and taken a drink without paying. The employee confronted him outside the store, which is when the man allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

