PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re noticing more people getting sick this holiday season, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) says you’re not alone. On Friday, the county health department issued a public health warning as cases of illness, including COVID-19, the flu and RSV, are much higher than usual for this time of year. Health officials are asking the community to vaccinate themselves against COVID and flu boosters which are widely available at Valley pharmacies and drug stores. Experts are warning that cases could continue to increase as families gather for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas and into the new year.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO