Maricopa County, AZ

Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue

Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool

Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine

One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening

A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County warns public of rising COVID, flu, and RSV cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re noticing more people getting sick this holiday season, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) says you’re not alone. On Friday, the county health department issued a public health warning as cases of illness, including COVID-19, the flu and RSV, are much higher than usual for this time of year. Health officials are asking the community to vaccinate themselves against COVID and flu boosters which are widely available at Valley pharmacies and drug stores. Experts are warning that cases could continue to increase as families gather for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas and into the new year.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ

