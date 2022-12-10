Read full article on original website
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake alleges ‘intentional misconduct’ in lawsuit that seeks to overturn election loss to Hobbs
[RELATED SATIRE] Kari Lake Claims Victory in Georgia Runoff || Photograph by Justin Sullivan / Getty. Former candidate for governor Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit asking the courts to set aside her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and declare her the winner instead. If a judge won’t...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
Kari Lake, A Voter Fraud Defendant, Sues The Arizona Election Officials
Republican Kari Lake, who lost the election for governor in November, sued Arizona election officials on Friday to protest the results of the vote-counting and certification process and to demand that she be recognized as the victor despite the absence of any proof of voter fraud.
AZFamily
Kari Lake lawsuit alleges thousands of illegal votes counted during midterm election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit on Friday evening against current Secretary of State and opponent Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials over how the midterm election was handled. Lake’s lawyers say the number of illegal votes cast in the general election exceeded the...
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kawc.org
Republican who lost Arizona Attorney General race asks judge to declare him winner
PHOENIX -- Republican Abe Hamadeh asked a judge Friday to declare him the winner in the race for Arizona attorney general despite the fact that the final official tally showed him losing to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes. Attorney Tim La Sota said that the general election was "afflicted...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue
Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
ABC15's (dis)Honorable special exposes judge who mocked people during hearings
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge and her staff frequently mocked and ridiculed people during hearings and trials by emailing each other cruel, racial, and obscene statements, jokes, and memes.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool
Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
yumadailynews.com
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
KTAR.com
Trial starts for Phoenix man charged with seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack
PHOENIX – The trial started Monday for a Phoenix man and three others charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo is accused of participating in an effort by the Oath Keepers to stop Congress from certifying...
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Braces for $1.15 Million Monthly Court Fine
One month after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was held in contempt in an ongoing federal court case, the county is readying itself for a fine of $1.15 million — and possibly more. At the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to authorize...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
AZFamily
Maricopa County warns public of rising COVID, flu, and RSV cases
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re noticing more people getting sick this holiday season, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) says you’re not alone. On Friday, the county health department issued a public health warning as cases of illness, including COVID-19, the flu and RSV, are much higher than usual for this time of year. Health officials are asking the community to vaccinate themselves against COVID and flu boosters which are widely available at Valley pharmacies and drug stores. Experts are warning that cases could continue to increase as families gather for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas and into the new year.
kyma.com
Maricopa County sees large spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's most populous county is warning of a significantly rise in cases of the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health issued an alert Friday that cases among these viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus—known as RSV—are higher than normal for this time of year.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
