Straw buyer appears in court after purchasing the weapon that killed a Detroit police officer
The man who acquired the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing. Sheldon Thomas has been charged with making a straw firearm purchase for the shooter, Ehmani Davis.
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
Detroit News
Man pleads guilty after being linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer
A Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to two years in federal prison. Sheldon Avery Thomas pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm that friend Ehmani Davis used to shoot and kill Courts, 40, during an ambush July 6 outside the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side.
Man accused of buying gun that killed DPD officer to appear for plea hearing
According to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, a plea hearing and final pretrial conference will be held Monday, December 12 for Sheldon Thomas.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Detroit police announce new non-lethal weapons for officers
The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers.
Woman fatally stabs man during domestic dispute, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man is dead and a woman had been arrested in a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal stabbing. Police were called at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to the 2000 block of International Drive in the Aspen Chase Apartment community for a report of a man who had been stabbed, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Detroit Street Gang Leader Faces Mandatory Life Sentence Following Convictions
A federal jury convicted the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang of racketeering and murder, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Friday. These convictions conclude a two-week trial held in Port Huron before U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland. Ison was joined in the
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
