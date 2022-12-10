Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentcityathletics.com
J.V Girls Lose One to Muskegon
Tuesday night the Eagles faced an aggressive Muskegon at the Nest. Muskegon came out with speed and aggression but only outscored the Eagles by 4. The score was 5 to 9 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a much different story, however. While Kent City couldn’t knock many shots down and their defense stumbled, Muskegon’s offense took off. The Eagles went into half time down 7 to 27.
localsportsjournal.com
Perrone scores 26 points in Mason County Central win over North Muskegon
Jayden Perrone poured in 26 points on Friday night and led the Mason County Central boys to their second straight win, 51-44 over host North Muskegon. It was the Spartans’ initial contest in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Friday night was a difficult matchup for the Spartans. “It...
Northview, Rockford win in Calvin basketball tournament
This was the first of many big weekend throughout the rest of the winter where elite teams will face off outside of their conference
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcat bowlers are 3rd in GR Christian tourney
The Wayland girls’ varsity bowling team bowled their way to third place Saturday in the Grand Rapids Christian Invitational. “It was good that we got everyone a chance to participate today,” said coach Eric Bottrall. “We never seemed to get things going and it’s OK. This is a very special group that will grow from days like today. They all have been working hard every time they practice. I’m truly blessed to have this group of ladies. They are extremely supportive of each other and it will benefit them all by the time we get to regionals and the state finals.”
Holland, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Godfrey-Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Black River High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player
A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
MLive.com
Marcus Taylor’s big day powers Ferris State past West Florida in D2 semifinals
BIG RAPIDS – Marcus Taylor has etched out a new role in the Ferris State football team’s offense and it seems to suit him just fine. The senior playmaker for the Bulldogs had spent the majority of the season as one of the team’s top pass-catching threats at wide receiver but was moved to running back heading into Saturday’s showdown with West Florida in the Division II national semifinals from Top Taggert Field in Big Rapids.
Former Muskegon H.S. football standout, celebrated Wolverine fan dies after 2 year battle with bone cancer
Former Muskegon High School football star and beloved Michigan Wolverine fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after battling bone cancer for two years, the University of Michigan announced.
Dametrius ‘Meechie’ Walker, beloved Michigan football fan, dies from bone cancer
Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, a die-hard fan of the University of Michigan football team, died Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer. Walker was a three-sport star at Muskegon High School and had received several offers from Division I programs, including Kentucky and Michigan State, WDIV-TV reported. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Walker excelled as a defensive lineman.
wgvunews.org
Road to 'The Docks' begins in Muskegon's Bluffton neighborhood
Work has begun on a new development in Muskegon’s Bluffton neighborhood; however, several homeowners say the project is not a welcome one. So far, the project has been four years in the making. Located on what used to be Pigeon Hill, the $100 million development known as “The Docks” will feature 240 new upscale homes, as well as townhomes and condominiums.
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
rvbusiness.com
Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV
Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
WOOD
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Holland, Michigan
Holland is, indeed, a fun city to visit! But, of course, the Tulip Time Festival alone would seal the deal for many people. But believe it or not, there’s more to Holland than tulips and festivals. Holland, Michigan, is a diverse community that hosts a variety of entertaining activities. From outdoor festivals to performing arts, Holland strives to offer its guests and residents a unique, fun experience for all ages.
Comments / 0