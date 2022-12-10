ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
RICHMOND, VA
cvillecountry.com

Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations

VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

4 charged in labor trafficking case at Williamsburg laundry facility

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Four people have been charged with money laundering, forced labor, and other immigration-related offenses at a Williamsburg laundry facility. According to a press release, a 33-count indictment alleges that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Dean Vaughan and 68-year-old George Evans engaged in a conspiracy to harbor, transport and benefit from employing undocumented noncitizens at Northstar Holdings of Virginia LLC, which did business under Magnolia Cleaning Services, LLC.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC12

Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

