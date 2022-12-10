Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — (AP) — Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, have stepped down in recent months -- raising doubts among some whether the panel can perform its job. The Virginia Beach...
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Va. police departments offering shorter academies to entice out-of-state officers
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New expedited training academies will be used to entice out-of-state officers to Hampton Roads police departments in 2023 as cities struggle to staff area police departments. The Virginia Beach and Chesapeake police departments are among those gearing up to offer incoming transfers a condensed training...
Fund set up after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting aimed at preventing similar tragedies
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of the Chesapeake mass shooting that left six people and the shooter dead, community groups are coming together to create mental health resources aimed at preventing similar violent tragedies. WAVY-TV General Manager Carol Ward joined Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and representatives from...
VB sheriff: ousted sergeant's unlawful termination suit is 'frivolous'
An attorney for former Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy and Sergeant William Fowler, who is suing Sheriff Ken Stolle after being fired, is responding to a statement the sheriff recently provided.
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
Va Beach shooting investigative commission cut in half by resignations
VA BEACH (AP) – Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have stepped down in recent months. The panel began with 21 members, but a spokesperson for the state office that oversees the panel told The Virginian-Pilot 10 members have resigned.
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
4 charged in labor trafficking case at Williamsburg laundry facility
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Four people have been charged with money laundering, forced labor, and other immigration-related offenses at a Williamsburg laundry facility. According to a press release, a 33-count indictment alleges that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Dean Vaughan and 68-year-old George Evans engaged in a conspiracy to harbor, transport and benefit from employing undocumented noncitizens at Northstar Holdings of Virginia LLC, which did business under Magnolia Cleaning Services, LLC.
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We...
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
