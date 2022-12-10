ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Jets preparing to have QB Mike White vs. Lions despite post-game hospital trip

ALLEN PARK -- New York Jets quarterback Mike White left their loss to the Buffalo Bills twice, then went to the hospital once it ended to have his rib injury evaluated. And despite that, it sounds like they expect to have White under center against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 action from New Jersey. Ethan Greenberg, the team reporter for the Jets, reports they are preparing “as if White will start” against Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

DL Isaiah Buggs forces clutch fumble in win, with Lions rallying around big man

DETROIT -- Isaiah Buggs is someone the Detroit Lions have continuously pointed to for being more important than what can be read from a box score. And while that might still be true. Buggs’ impact jumps off the stat sheet this time around, too. Buggs notched one tackle, one sack for a loss of 5 yards and a forced fumble from a goal-to-go situation before halftime. Lions head coach Dan Campbell put that play right there with C.J. Moore’s 42-yard fake punt run as the most significant of the day in the 34-23 win.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jameson Williams feeling the love in Detroit after first catch goes for score

DETROIT -- “We want Jamo.”. Ask, and you shall receive, Ford Field. The Detroit Lions have won five of the last six games, with first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams bringing the electricity and another downfield threat to their already red-hot offense. Williams provided a spark in his first game action last week. He drew chants from the crowd at Ford Field, clamoring for more while the Lions destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
FREELAND, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on MSU's campus

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety received a report of a carjacking that occurred along West Circle Drive near the Main Library around midnight on Friday.Two juveniles were arrested in Lansing following a police chase. ﻿It was determined the two juveniles were not students at the university or affiliated with the university in any way. There is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident, a police statement said.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight

FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
