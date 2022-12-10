Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Jets preparing to have QB Mike White vs. Lions despite post-game hospital trip
ALLEN PARK -- New York Jets quarterback Mike White left their loss to the Buffalo Bills twice, then went to the hospital once it ended to have his rib injury evaluated. And despite that, it sounds like they expect to have White under center against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 action from New Jersey. Ethan Greenberg, the team reporter for the Jets, reports they are preparing “as if White will start” against Detroit.
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Video recap: Lions’ Jared Goff with another strong game in 34-23 win vs. Vikings
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (6-7) are winners of five of their last six games, and while the young defense deserves a ton of credit, quarterback Jared Goff has been on the money during this stretch. Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and no...
DL Isaiah Buggs forces clutch fumble in win, with Lions rallying around big man
DETROIT -- Isaiah Buggs is someone the Detroit Lions have continuously pointed to for being more important than what can be read from a box score. And while that might still be true. Buggs’ impact jumps off the stat sheet this time around, too. Buggs notched one tackle, one sack for a loss of 5 yards and a forced fumble from a goal-to-go situation before halftime. Lions head coach Dan Campbell put that play right there with C.J. Moore’s 42-yard fake punt run as the most significant of the day in the 34-23 win.
Jameson Williams feeling the love in Detroit after first catch goes for score
DETROIT -- “We want Jamo.”. Ask, and you shall receive, Ford Field. The Detroit Lions have won five of the last six games, with first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams bringing the electricity and another downfield threat to their already red-hot offense. Williams provided a spark in his first game action last week. He drew chants from the crowd at Ford Field, clamoring for more while the Lions destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What’s being said after Lions keep Vikings from NFC North crown for another week
DETROIT -- The Minnesota Vikings have had the chance to put the NFC North title on ice for two weeks running. But they’ll have to wait at least another week after losing 34-23 to the Detroit Lions in Week 14 action from Ford Field. And now only do the...
Lions vs. Vikings: 3 burning questions ahead of big-time Week 14 game
DETROIT -- There are playoff dreams and division-clinching implications on the line in the Week 14 game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. It also features the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was traded at the deadline, and the second game for first-round Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams.
MLive.com
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
Lions grades: Offense stays hot, defensive line comes up big in latest win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (6-7) kept their hot streak rolling, beating the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) 34-23 in Week 14. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff continues to have the hot hand, completing 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards with three...
How to watch Lions vs. Vikings (12/11/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) in a hotly-anticipated Week 14 games from Ford Field. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North with a win, and the Lions need to stack wins to keep those playoff dreams alive. Watch the Detroit Lions on FuboTV (7-day free...
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on MSU's campus
The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety received a report of a carjacking that occurred along West Circle Drive near the Main Library around midnight on Friday.Two juveniles were arrested in Lansing following a police chase. It was determined the two juveniles were not students at the university or affiliated with the university in any way. There is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident, a police statement said.
Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight
FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Live updates: Detroit Lions lead Minnesota Vikings 31-23 in fourth quarter
2:49 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Minnesota’s 44. Josh Woods recovers the onside kick. Jamaal Williams for a yard, and the Vikings will protect those two remaining timeouts for now. Williams for 2 yards, and that means it’s third-and-7 after the two-minute warning. 4:06 -- Minnesota Vikings...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0