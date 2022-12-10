Five matches added to ROH Final Battle main card, Zero Hour pre-show
Saturday's show saw five matches added, including four pre-show bouts.
A new tag team match featuring the promotional return of Dralistico will take place at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle.
Rush and Dralistico will take on new AEW signee AR Fox and Blake Christian. On Wednesday, Rush teased his brother arriving in AEW via a phone call between himself, Dralistico, and Jose The Assistant.
Wrestling under the Mistico name for CMLL, Dralistico previously wrestled for ROH back in August of 2017.
In addition, four new matches have been added to the Zero Hour pre-show.
Willow Nightingale will face Trish Adora, The Kingdom will take on Top Flight, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker will take on Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger and Eli Isom), and Mascara Dorada will face Jeff Cobb.
Here is the updated lineup for Final Battle this Saturday:
Main card:
- ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against Claudio Castagnoli
- ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against The Briscoes in a double dog collar match
- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defends against Juice Robinson
- ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defends against Athena
- ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Wheeler Yuta
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defend against The Embassy
- Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
- Rush & Dralistico vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian
Zero Hour pre-show:
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
- The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad
- Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada
