Trent Seven makes AEW debut in All-Atlantic title challenge

The former titleholder in WWE NXT UK was unsuccessful in defeating Orange Cassidy.

Former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven made his AEW debut on Friday's Rampage, challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic title.

Seven was the surprise challenger for Cassidy on behalf of Kip Sabian. Cassidy and Sabian have been feuding for several weeks, but Sabian turned down the opportunity to face Cassidy due to an injury caused by Dustin Rhodes in Wednesday's Dynamite Diamond battle royal. Cassidy then suggested Sabian come up with someone to face him Friday.

The 41-year-old and Cassidy had a competitive match that Cassidy eventually won with an Orange Punch followed by the Beach Break for the pin. Sabian and Seven attacked Cassidy after the match which brought out Rhodes to make the save.

Seven was part of the August 2022 releases that were done as part of WWE dissolving NXT UK in favor of the soon-to-be launched NXT Europe in 2023.

This was Seven's fifth match in the last few months after being off for several months following the release.

It's unknown if AEW has signed to him to any kind of contract.