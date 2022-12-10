Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo added to AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming

A grudge match has been added to the Winter is Coming lineup.

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming card.

In what is billed as a grudge match, Soho will face Melo on Wednesday's Dynamite in a match announced during Friday's Rampage. Soho suffered a broken nose that required surgery in a tag match against Melo at the Zero Hour pre-show prior to AEW All Out in September.

Soho tweeted:

Soho returned to AEW television with a surprise attack on Melo during this week's Dynamite. The Winter is Coming bout will be her in-ring return and first match since suffering the broken nose on September 4.

The announced lineup for next week:

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Wednesday, December 14 --