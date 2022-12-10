Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Sherlock Holmes movies and TV shows, ranked
We’re going beyond elementary, dear Watson, and bringing you the full, graduated list of the absolutely ace, top-notch portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and the world of Baker Street on the screen. The deep dive into the genre pulls up way, way more movies than expected, although considering the allure and lore of Sherlock and Watson, that bit shouldn’t have been a shock after all.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Emma Watson Was ‘Hanging in Rags’ When She Finished the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
Emma Watson gets candid about how she really felt after wrapping the 'Harry Potter' movies for good.
thedigitalfix.com
Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met
Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Low Budget Sci-Fi Movies That Wound Up Making Millions
The first thing any filmmaker and studio need to agree on before embarking on the movie-making journey is a budget. The amount of money available to be spent will dictate just about everything, from casting and locations down to how scenes in the script can be bought to life. With science fiction, the budget undoubtedly decides what kind of special effects are possible. Still, just because a sci-fi movie is made on a limited budget, it rarely stops a director from dreaming big.
Collider
10 Best Horror-Comedy Animated TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Although they don't seem like they should go together, horror and comedy work incredibly well together on screen, evidently in numerous iconic movies and shows such as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies or the recent Netflix hit, Wednesday. Along with the fact that these comedy-horror shows are well-liked, viewers frequently overlook the...
The Rings of Power Shocker: Key Character Recast Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making a major tweak to its ensemble. Joseph Mawle — who portrayed the villainous Adar, leader of the Orcs, in the Prime Video drama’s inaugural season — is leaving ahead of Season 2. He is being replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders). The reason for the recast remains unclear. TVLine has reached out to a Prime Video rep for comment. In other Season 2 news, the streamer confirms that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) are also joining...
Guillermo Del Toro Was Enchanted By The Original Pinocchio For An Odd Reason
Trying to describe the filmography of Guillermo del Toro can be difficult thanks to the visionary's penchant for moving in and out of tones and genres. The Mexican filmmaker shares this unique trait with fellow countryman Alfonso Cuaron, along with Ang Lee, Steven Spielberg, and a handful of other directors. His first three films upended the typical horror tropes viewers expect from vampires, monsters, and ghosts with "Cronos," "Mimic," and "The Devil's Backbone" respectively. With 2002's "Blade II" and 2004's "Hellboy," the horror and fantasy auteur turned his talents to big-budget genre films where action, fright, and humor became irresistible new del Toro details audiences could come to expect.
Christmastime in TV Land: The best Christmas-themed episodes for every occasion
This time of year, it's all about the Hallmark Christmas movies and the classics like Home Alone and The Santa Claus. However, TV shows have some of my absolute favorite holiday classics and I always look forward to re-watching them while I wrap presents or decorate the tree. While streaming services will be suggesting all of the typical entertainment options for your viewing pleasure, why not take a look at my list of what I consider to be...
Stephen King's The Dark Tower Finally Getting A Proper And Massive Adaptation Courtesy Of Horror TV Mastermind Mike Flanagan
Mike Flanagan is the perfect person to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower. Full stop. And now it's apparently happening.
thedigitalfix.com
The Muppets movies ranked, from worst to best
What is the best The Muppets movie? Since jumping into cinemas for The Muppet Movie in 1979, Kermit the Frog has led his merry band of stunt performers, singers, comedians, magicians, and more through several family movies. They’ve had boisterous tours, tried out other occupations, attempted Broadway, and come close...
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin’s original plan for Game of Thrones sounds wild
When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, fans weren’t happy. Accusations abounded that the TV series had been rushed, that characters were mistreated, and the general sense of displeasure was palpable. Inevitably then, fans turned to George RR Martin’s books for solace in the hopes...
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King has a two-word review for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Stephen King, the master of all things horror, has given a short-but-sweet review for Guillermo del Toro’s new animated movie Pinocchio. Pinocchio released on streaming service Netflix on December 9. It is a stop-motion animation reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story (previously most famous as a Disney movie), and has been roundly praised by critics for its thematic depth and gorgeous visuals.
Star Wars: Acolyte set photos show first looks at new Jedi – and possible Sith
Squid Games's Lee Jung-jae, 1917 actor Dean-Charles Chapman and more were spotted during filming
studyfinds.org
Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts
Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Frakes teases more TNG follow up series after Picard season 3
Jonathan Frakes, who starred as Commander Riker in the Star Trek series The Next Generation and the TNG Star Trek movies, has said that more TNG follow on series could be coming down the line. Frakes played Riker, the second in command on the Star Trek starship USS Enterprise-D, over...
