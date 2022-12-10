Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Collider
'Glass Onion': 10 Best Movie Detectives, Ranked
Moviegoers have always enjoyed watching detective films as a guilty pleasure since they may practice their sleuthing abilities while also experiencing the thrills together with the characters. Without the detective to guide viewers on the journey of discovering the truth and give the movie a sense of either morality or moral ambiguity, a good detective movie cannot work.
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Harold Ramis' Family Played A Big Role In Ghostbusters: Afterlife
For fans of the original "Ghostbusters" movies, the franchise finally came full circle in 2021 with the long-awaited release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The rousing supernatural comedy adventure not only introduced a new generation of Ghostbusters to audiences, but it also helped complete the story of original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler — played by the late Harold Ramis — in a meaningful way with the character's return from the afterlife.
Collider
From Downey Jr. to Cumberbatch: 10 Best Portrayals of Sherlock Holmes, According to Reddit
Sherlock Holmes is one of the most recognized and popular literary characters in history, adored by fans that span generations. Created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Holmes first appeared in Doyle's novel A Study in Scarlet in 1887. He would go on to appear in further novels and short stories before making the leap to other mediums, with the detective starring in countless movies, TV shows, stage plays, and even video games.
Collider
How Brendan Fraser Perfected the Cartoonish Performance in 'Looney Tunes: Back in Action'
Hollywood heartthrob Brendan Fraser is making waves yet again, experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming movie, The Whale. The film follows Fraser's overweight recluse Charlie as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Many thought of Fraser himself as a recluse until recently, having seemingly disappeared from our screens over the last decade. After 17 years of eagerly appeasing producers and audiences by putting his body through the wringer for the sake of his movies, Fraser required multiple surgeries including a laminectomy and vocal cord repair, finding himself in and out of hospitals for seven years. In 2003, Fraser was also the victim of sexual assault by the leader of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, leading to Fraser's depression. Many have branded Fraser's return to A-list fame in 2022's The Whale as a comeback, but as Fraser himself states, "I was never that far away." The actor has worked consistently in that time, appearing in a new release every year, with some highlights including Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and the Danny Boyle-produced miniseries Trust. However, there is a case to be made that the single greatest showcase of Fraser's talent is none other than 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
Nolan to debut ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX trailer with ‘Avatar 2'
Christopher Nolan is ready to show the world the first full-length trailer for his new epic " Oppenheimer " and he's doing so in the splashiest way possible: With an exclusive IMAX spot in front of "Avatar: The Way of Water." The "Oppenheimer" trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens...
Guillermo Del Toro Was Enchanted By The Original Pinocchio For An Odd Reason
Trying to describe the filmography of Guillermo del Toro can be difficult thanks to the visionary's penchant for moving in and out of tones and genres. The Mexican filmmaker shares this unique trait with fellow countryman Alfonso Cuaron, along with Ang Lee, Steven Spielberg, and a handful of other directors. His first three films upended the typical horror tropes viewers expect from vampires, monsters, and ghosts with "Cronos," "Mimic," and "The Devil's Backbone" respectively. With 2002's "Blade II" and 2004's "Hellboy," the horror and fantasy auteur turned his talents to big-budget genre films where action, fright, and humor became irresistible new del Toro details audiences could come to expect.
ComicBook
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
Polygon
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
Collider
'The Cleaning Lady's Élodie Yung on the Season 2 Finale, Thony's Evolution, and What She Hopes to See in Season 3
[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady.]. From co-showrunners Miranda Kwok and Melissa Carter, the Fox series The Cleaning Lady just wrapped up its second season with an explosive finale that leaves no one unscathed. While Thony (Élodie Yung) may still be standing, after having ensured the safety of her son, her family could still be shattered, leaving exciting and interesting questions about what could come next.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
IGN
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Video Review
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio debuts on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022. Review by Hanna Flint. Guillermo del Toro sprinkles his signature dark whimsy on a fairytale classic with stunning puppetry and catchy original songs. Filled with heart, humor, and historical grounding, it’s a phenomenal feat of animated cinema.
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
