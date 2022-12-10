ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Opens Weekend Series vs NMU With 5-2 Win

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State Bulldogs opened their final home series of 2022 with a 5-2 win over Northern Michigan on Friday night.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period thanks to goals by Tyler Schleppe and Matt Slick.

Ferris State and Northern Michigan scored two goals each in the second period, with Cade Kowalski and Andrew Noel doing the honors for Ferris State.

Late in the third period, Antonio Venuto capped it off with an empty-netter for the Bulldogs.

This marks Ferris State’s fourth consecutive win. The Bulldogs will look to sweep the weekend series on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m.

