Teacher of The Week: Haleigh Oneal

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Wall Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Haleigh Oneal.

Oneal is known for her patience, persistence and kindness, all qualities of an outstanding teacher.

“It’s fun, exciting, every day is different. There’s never a dull moment in kindergarten, ,” said Oneal.

