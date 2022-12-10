ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

Teacher of The Week: Haleigh Oneal

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Wall Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Haleigh Oneal.

Oneal is known for her patience, persistence and kindness, all qualities of an outstanding teacher.

“It’s fun, exciting, every day is different. There’s never a dull moment in kindergarten, ,” said Oneal.

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/

KLST/KSAN

