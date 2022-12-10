Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
Hartselle Enquirer
Gallery: Hartselle Christmas Parade
Hundreds line Main Street Dec. 8 to attend the annual Hartselle Christmas Parade.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
WAFF
Huntsville contractor scam warning
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
Can this program change the future for Huntsville restaurant workers?
“Don’t come expecting it not to change you because it will change you,” Bobby Moore says. Moore’s a football-lineman sized 20-year-old who’s careful with his words. He’s talking with me about Hatch, a Huntsville nonprofit that trains young adults for culinary and hospitality careers. Moore’s...
WHNT-TV
House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive
Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. The governor has TikTok on her mind. 198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. HHF...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including local plant shop Botanica closing
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope your season has been merry and bright. As we head into a new week, we’ve got you covered with the top stories you may have missed, including Botanica plant shop closing and a new American Airlines route that’ll take you from Birmingham to New York City nonstop. Read on for more.
franchising.com
New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
WHNT-TV
198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC
The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The governor has TikTok on her mind. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway at Huntsville Hospital to ensure every patient has a Merry Christmas. House...
Local Organizations team up to bring Christmas joy in a bag
Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have partnered together to bring some holiday cheer to some families in Huntsville.
VIDEO: Police warn of ‘porch pirates’ amid holidays
The holiday season is here — but so are "porch pirates" who dim the holiday spirit of their neighbors.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
WHNT-TV
Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog
Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need. Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog. Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy...
WHNT-TV
Jessica Explaining the Squirrels
Millions of packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season — with this week alone, expected to be the busiest week of the whole week for USPS. The University of North Alabama (UNA) has entered an agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to join the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA).
WAFF
Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Ivey Bans TikTok on State Devices, Network. The governor...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
Stovehouse gets into holiday spirit with Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley
Huntsville's Stovehouse is getting into the holiday spirit. The venue is playing host to the Mrs. Claus Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley. It is a new Christmas event.
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
