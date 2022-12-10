ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville contractor scam warning

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive

Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. The governor has TikTok on her mind. 198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. HHF...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franchising.com

New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC

The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The governor has TikTok on her mind. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway at Huntsville Hospital to ensure every patient has a Merry Christmas. House...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
HENAGAR, AL
WHNT-TV

Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog

Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need. Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog. Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jessica Explaining the Squirrels

Millions of packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season — with this week alone, expected to be the busiest week of the whole week for USPS. The University of North Alabama (UNA) has entered an agreement with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to join the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Ivey Bans TikTok on State Devices, Network. The governor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy