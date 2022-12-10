McBain Pulls Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Manton

MC BAIN – In a back-and-forth battle, McBain earned a hard-fought 56-48 victory over Manton in girls basketball on Friday night.

The Rangers started the game off strong in the first quarter with Leah Helsel making four three-point field goals in the quarter as Manton took a 23-17 lead after the first.

McBain responded and took a 1-point lead at the half, 32-31. Manton then re-took the lead by the end of the third quarter, 42-39.

The Ramblers would be led by Sydney and Kahli Heuker down the stretch, as they’d outscore the Rangers 17-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Sydney Heuker led all scorers with 23 points. Kahli Heuker added 15 for McBain.

Lauren Wilder led the Rangers with 19 points. Helsel finished with 15.

McBain (3-1, 1-0 Highland) will travel to Beal City on Wednesday night. Manton (1-2, 1-1 Highland) is on the road at Evart on Wednesday.