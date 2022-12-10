ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Rocket City braces for Artemis’ return to Earth

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBFdA_0jdplpi200

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville and the rest of the nation will get to see the culmination of the Artemis I mission this weekend as the Orion Spacecraft makes its way back to Earth.

NASA said the spacecraft is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island at 12:40 p.m. EST. NASA TV will begin coverage of the Artemis’ I return at 11 a.m. EST.

Huntsville Police adds seven new officers in academy graduation

NASA said the landing location was decided after a thorough weather evaluation.

Recovery teams began making their way to the landing area on Friday as flight controllers began thruster tests.

NASA said that before it makes its way back to Earth, Orion will pass through a period of intense radion as it makes its way through the Van Allen Belts, which contain radiation trapped by Earth’s magnetosphere.

The space agency said Orion is designed to operate essential systems during radiation events. The spacecraft is also equipped with several instruments to measure the environment inside the crew capsule during the flight and reentry and that data will be used to help develop future crewed missions.

Kilgore crash leads to Huntsville man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons

NASA said as the spacecraft nears re-entry the service module and crew module will separate. The crew module will return to Earth through the use of a series of parachutes while the service module burns up in the atmosphere.

Those wanted to watch the historic return to earth will get a chance to do so locally at Toyota Field, The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center will host a free watch party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

ULA begins construction on $300M expansion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – United Launch Alliance (ULA), along with partner Beyond Gravity, has begun construction on the $300 million expansion of its Decatur facility announced back in August 2022. The ground was broken on the project in October and building permits issued this week. Upon completion, the 500,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 250 jobs.    The expansion was necessary after ULA’s deal with Amazon, one of the largest deals in aerospace engineering in history, to build 38 rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit. Beyond Gravity is already the largest rocket parts supplier in Europe and is already operating in Alabama.  At the...
DECATUR, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
ATHENS, AL
franchising.com

New Again Houses® Welcomes New Franchise Owner in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - New Again Houses® is thrilled to announce the opening of their location in Huntsville, AL. The new franchise location—led by David Sanderson, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Limestone, and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

December 2022 Much Wetter Than Last With More Heavy Rain On The Way

Huntsville has had a wet month of December so far, picking up roughly four inches of rain. This is more than double what the city saw last December to date. The average monthly rainfall is 5.87 inches. The rain has certainly helped with the drought, as Huntsville was seeing severe drought conditions last week and now, moderate drought conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
HENAGAR, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

6 spots to celebrate the holiday season in North Alabama with Huntsville’s Holiday Magic Pass

Up for a quick road trip? There’s no place like Huntsville for the holidays. If you’re looking to get the full Huntsville holiday experience, you’ll want to know about the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Holiday Magic Pass, AKA your passport for great deals on all the experiences locals love. Head to Bham Now for the full scoop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville contractor scam warning

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy