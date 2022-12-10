ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theonlycolors.com

MSU hoops vs Brown recap

Michigan State took down the Brown Browns yesterday afternoon in a well deserved easy victory. Would have been nice to keep the MOV above 25 points for the analytics, but also great we got decent run for the end of bench guys. And saw Davis Smith's first basket as a Spartan!
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

One man shot twice in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Kiyerra Lake gets engaged LIVE on the WLNS set

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How about that for a birthday surprise?!?. 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when her longtime boyfriend Jordan proposed on set during the show. Kiyerra’s co-anchor Jorma Duran helped orchestrate the entire operation, and was filming...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Shut down Lansing influence peddling market

Another legislative session came to an end last week without lawmakers acting to improve Michigan's worst-in-the-the-nation ranking for government ethics and transparency. It wasn't as if they didn't have impetus to act. In the final days of the session more of the outrageous exploits of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield,...
LANSING, MI

