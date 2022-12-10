ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This classic is the most popular Christmas song in Pennsylvania

By Bill Shannon
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydnX2_0jdpleFH00

( WTAJ ) — Christmas is quickly approaching and everyone is getting into the spirit, and what better way than to put on some classic tunes for the season?

Everyone has a favorite Christmas song, whether it’s a classic like “The First Noel” or the most streamed Christmas song of all time, “All I want for Christmas is You,” by Mariah Carey, many different songs can get us in the spirit of the holidays.

The team over at VerizonSpecials took a dive into search data and compiled a list of the most popular Christmas songs for every state. While Mariah Carey dominates the list, she failed to top the list in Pennsylvania. Instead, Pennsylvanians have decided to keep it classic with the best-selling single in the history of music — Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gRQQ_0jdpleFH00
Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say

“White Christmas” was an original song written by Irving Berlin for the 1942 film “Holiday Inn” featuring Crosby alongside Fred Astaire and Majorie Reynolds. The song, performed by Crosby, won Best Original Song at the 15th annual Academy Awards.

Over the past 80 years, “White Christmas” racked up a Guinness World Record by becoming the best-selling single of all time with an estimated 50 million copies sold. This is a record that may never get beaten in the age of easy streaming music services.

For example, “All I want for Christmas is you” has over 1 BILLION streams while number 2 — “White Christmas,” ironically — has a fraction of that, under 330 million.

Crosby would go on to also star in the movie “White Christmas” in 1954 with Danny Kaye. It was a film that sparked a classic line in another Christmas movie, said by Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” While going on a tirade, he states “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs

We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
TEXAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

What Are The 10 Best-Selling Christmas Albums Of All Time?

The holiday season is a combination of sensations: the taste of sweet baking, the scent of a crackling fire, the touch of a cool winter breeze, and the sound of festive singing. It’s infectious. Classic Christmas carols and holiday jingles, serenades of sweet sentiments, all define the season with a series of notes and words. Out of all this merry music, which Christmas albums are the best-selling of all time?
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Losing It Over Her Iconic ‘9 To 5’ Duet With Dolly Parton: ‘Epic’

Kelly Clarkson just nailed a live rendition of “9 to 5” with the one and only Dolly Parton— and fans are obsessed! The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, and country music icon, 76, performed a duet of the latter’s 1980 hit on the former’s talk show last week— combining their famous talents, showing off their harmonizing skills, and discussing Parton writing “I Will Always Love You” and hearing Whitney Houston’s version for the very first time.
Country Thang Daily

In Blake Shelton’s Intense Rendition of “Goodbye Time”

Blake Shelton’s “Goodbye Time” was a single from his platinum studio album Blake Shelton’s Barn and Grill, released in 2005. James Dean Hicks and Roger Murrah wrote the three-minute song. The album included other singles by Blake Shelton, like “Some Beach,” “Nobody But Me,” and “Cotton...
YourErie

NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon

NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures […]
HOUSTON, TX
YourErie

Federal scientists make carbon-free energy breakthrough with nuclear fusion research: reports

Federal scientists have reportedly made a breakthrough in the potential for nuclear fusion as a carbon-free power source.  The Financial Times reported on Sunday that scientists with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory produced more energy than was consumed in a fusion reaction for the first time. The Washington Post and Bloomberg separately confirmed the Times’s reporting. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YourErie

One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning

There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy