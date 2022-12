MC BAIN – The McBain Ramblers tipped off their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion, scoring a 60-41 win over Manton on Friday.

McBain would lead 19-11 after the first quarter, and 32-25 at the half before opening things up in the second half.

The Ramblers (1-0, 1-0 Highland) will travel to face Beal City on Wednesday, while Manton (1-1, 0-1 Highland) will play host to Evart.