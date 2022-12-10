An estimated 8,600 meters lost power due to heavy snowfall throughout Sunday Most of Jefferson County experienced some form of power outage on Sunday, Dec. 11, varying from a flicker to over 24 hours without power. Power companies say an estimated 8,600 meters were affected in the area. The cause was the 6.5 to 7 inches of snow reported by the National Weather Service. "This snow was very wet and heavy," said a representative from Pacific Power. "It caused a lot more outages because of that." Power companies Pacific Power and Central Electric Cooperative both stages resources...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO