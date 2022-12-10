ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierson, IA

Sioux City Journal

Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12.
AURELIA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56

Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hinton dominates Lawton-Bronson 67-24

Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lawton-Bronson during this 67-24 victory at Lawton-Bronson High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33

Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24

It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers score in third period to edge Fargo, 3-2

SIOUX CITY -- Returning to home ice, the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 on the strength of a third period goal. At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it, giving the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team-leading 11th goal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70

SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher. After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Beaumier-Beals

Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Delores Bogenrief

Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90

As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Former Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall under renovation, to become furniture stores

SIOUX CITY -- Next year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall's anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago; their general contractor, H & R Construction of South Sioux City, is working on a complete renovation of the two-story building's interior.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships

ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.
SIOUX CITY, IA

