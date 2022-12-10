ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56

Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Orange City Unity Christian squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90

As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33

Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian took...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Beaumier-Beals

Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man

A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12. The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're...
AURELIA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers score in third period to edge Fargo, 3-2

SIOUX CITY -- Returning to home ice, the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 on the strength of a third period goal. At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it, giving the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team-leading 11th goal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties

One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

