Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56
Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33
Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton dominates Lawton-Bronson 67-24
Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lawton-Bronson during this 67-24 victory at Lawton-Bronson High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers score in third period to edge Fargo, 3-2
SIOUX CITY -- Returning to home ice, the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 on the strength of a third period goal. At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it, giving the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team-leading 11th goal.
Sioux City Journal
Area boys basketball roundup: SB-L rolls over North; East beats past West, Heelan tops Western
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 19 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 56-25 win over Sioux City North in a boys high school basketball game Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 29-14 at halftime and 44-20 at the end of three quarters.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Davenport Assumption is state runner-up, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan also compete in Class V Jazz
Davenport Assumption placed second in Class V Jazz on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton took sixth and Bishop Heelan was 11th at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Assumption received 370 points from the four-judge panel, taking second behind Dubuque Wahlert
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70
SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher. After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams
Sioux City Journal
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
Something unique about last night's winter storm -- was thunder snow.
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo.
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
kicdam.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
