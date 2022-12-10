‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents

Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff's Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend.
WECT
New Hanover County Jury convicts man for 1996 rape and kidnapping case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone will be sentenced by Thomas R. Wilson on Tuesday, Dec. 13, per District Attorney Ben David’s office. According to his...
WECT
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
Mother's boyfriend, who reported 3-year-old missing, pleads guilty to her murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man who reported the disappearance of his then-girlfriend's 3-year-old child, sparking a search across multiple counties in eastern North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Monday to the child's murder. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury...
WECT
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, pleaded guilty to her murder Monday in Onslow County Superior Court. It was an emotional hour-long session as Earl Kimrey took a plea deal agreeing to life in prison without the possibility...
WECT
New Hanover, Brunswick counties swear in Board of Education members, chair and vice-chair elected for both counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met on Dec. 6., during which newly-elected members were sworn in. Republicans Pat Bradford, Pete Wildeboer, Josie Barnhart and Melissa Mason were sworn into their positions on the board. During the meeting, Pete Wildeboer was unanimously elected by the...
cbs17
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said someone was walking by Halls Store on High Horse Road in Spiveys Corner when they saw a box and stopped to investigate and called 911.
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
borderbelt.org
NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race
North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. According to the...
Vehicle stop outside Elizabethtown results in multiple arrests
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Wedne
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WITN
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court Monday after several delayed trials. Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in...
WITN
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
Community complaints lead to multiple arrests in Bladenboro
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past several months that have
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
carolinacoastonline.com
SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy
HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
