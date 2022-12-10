ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents

WECT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race

North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. According to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WITN

Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court Monday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court Monday after several delayed trials. Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy

HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy