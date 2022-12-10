ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Camp Graves update

Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
Memorial walk honors lives lost in December 2021 tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Hundreds of people walked the 2-mile route from the site where the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory once stood to...
Beshear says heroic good neighbors were in abundance during tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians modeled what being a good neighbor looks like in dealing with natural disasters. Beshear was in western Kentucky on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado outbreak that left 81 dead and hundreds of communities destroyed. He led three commemorative events Saturday with gatherings in Dawson Springs, Marshall County and Mayfield where they remembered those who died and paid tribute to the rescue workers who went fearlessly into the danger.
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services

PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
Wake up Weather: 12/13/2022

PADUCAH — Highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with clouds increasing throughout the day. Rain will move into our region between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. continuing eastward through the night and into Wednesday morning.
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday

BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
