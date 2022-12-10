Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves update
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Volunteer from Alabama continues to help tornado survivors in west Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through western Kentucky. Volunteers continue to give of their time, skills and resources to help those in need. Dennis Hinds of Alabama is one of those volunteers. A year ago, his plans were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial walk honors lives lost in December 2021 tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. Hundreds of people walked the 2-mile route from the site where the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory once stood to...
WSMV
One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021. One year later...
WSMV
‘Heartbreaking’: Mayfield remembers tragedy of deadly tornado one year later
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - One year after a deadly tornado killed dozens of people in Western Kentucky, the memories are still raw for those who lived it. The damage was no worse than in Mayfield, where the EF-4 tornado killed more than 20 people, including nine people working at a candle factory.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear says heroic good neighbors were in abundance during tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians modeled what being a good neighbor looks like in dealing with natural disasters. Beshear was in western Kentucky on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado outbreak that left 81 dead and hundreds of communities destroyed. He led three commemorative events Saturday with gatherings in Dawson Springs, Marshall County and Mayfield where they remembered those who died and paid tribute to the rescue workers who went fearlessly into the danger.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 4,500 items donated in Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were able to collect thousands of donations of food, toiletry items, and toys in this year's Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. According to a Monday release, they collected 4,434 donations in total for local food pantries,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Firehouse Chili event raises nearly $3,000 for United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — The Firehouse Chili event at Paducah Fire Station No. 1 raised nearly $3,000 for the United Way of Western Kentucky, the City of Paducah says. According to a Monday release, they raised $2,852 — surpassing the previous year's total of $2,055. At the Firehouse Chili event,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services
PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs.
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 12/13/2022
PADUCAH — Highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with clouds increasing throughout the day. Rain will move into our region between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. continuing eastward through the night and into Wednesday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
