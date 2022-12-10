The Kid LAROI Tests Vibe Of Unreleased Song During iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Photo: Getty Images

The Kid LAROI put a unique spin on some of his biggest smash-hit anthems — and revealed an unreleased song — when he took over the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. He kicked off his set on the Madison Square Garden stage with an acoustic rendition of “Stay,” his 2021 collaboration with award-winning artist Justin Bieber .

The Kid LAROI continued with “Love Again,” an unreleased song that he hinted would be his next song to debut. The international superstar opted to test the song during a live performance, “just to catch the vibe for a second,” he said onstage. By the end of his set, the entire venue glowed with illuminating phones that New York concertgoers waved in the air as The Kid LAROI delivered an acoustic performance of “Without You,” his 2020 anthem that later added Miley Cyrus to a new version for a powerful duet.

“The biggest priority to me is to create something cool while using my real experiences, so to see that people resonate with it is everything to me. It is a reminder that none of us are alone in what we go through,” The Kid LAROI said in a Q&A with iHeartRadio earlier this year . He added that the inspiration for his music comes from “life. I love making music, and I feel blessed to have the ability to turn my joy and even pain into art.”

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.