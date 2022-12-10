ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville Splits With Alcoa

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cN5BR_0jdplKmr00

ALCOA — Things seem to be coming together for the Greeneville boys.

The Greene Devils earned a quality road win over a potential Class 2A state tournament contender Friday night, winning at Alcoa 58-50.

Trey Thompson continued his hot streak and fired in 25 points to lead Greeneville (4-2), which has now won three straight games. Jayquan Price joined him in double figures with 17.

The Tornadoes (6-3), led by former Morristown East coach Ryan Collins, led 13-11 after one quarter before Greeneville took a 29-26 halftime lead. The Greene Devils led 45-40 going to the fourth.

GIRLS ALCOA 57 GREENEVILLE 40

Macie Ridge joined Alcoa’s 1,000 point club at Greeneville’s expense Friday night, as the Lady Tornadoes dominated the fourth quarter.

Ridge scored 21 points for Alcoa (5-1), which reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season. Karlie Haworth added 15 points, and the pair combined for seven 3-pointers – two in the final quarter.

The Lady Devils (6-2) played to an 11-11 tie after one quarter and stayed within 42-37 after three. But Alcoa allowed only one field goal in the fourth.

Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep twice in the third quarter and led Greeneville with 12 points. Chloe Marsh had seven points and Lauren Bailey had six. Kyla Jobe and Anna Shaw each had five.

UP NEXT

Greeneville will host Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach

The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game

Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Undermanned Against Maryland

Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is returning to the lineup for Tennessee Sunday against No. 13 Maryland. That doesn’t mean the Vols won’t be undermanned, however. Sophomore power forward Jonas Aidoo is out with flu-like symptoms while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James is a game time decision. Vescovi missed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
testudotimes.com

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 7 Tennessee preview

Fresh off its first loss of the season on the road at Wisconsin, No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball has one of its toughest games of the season Sunday when it faces No. 7 Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Fan Vote Winner Of 2022 Heisman Trophy Revealed

Tennessee fans upset about Hendon Hooker being left out of the Heisman Trophy ceremony were vindicated somewhat by this year's Nissan Fan Vote. During last night's Heisman presentation, ESPN revealed that Hooker, the Vols' star quarterback, was the winner of the fan vote. He is the second-straight SEC signal caller to earn this honor, joining Ole Miss' Matt Corral in 2021.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man kills himself during arrest

Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department. Man kills himself during arrest. Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

424
Followers
3K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy