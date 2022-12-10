Greeneville Splits With Alcoa

ALCOA — Things seem to be coming together for the Greeneville boys.

The Greene Devils earned a quality road win over a potential Class 2A state tournament contender Friday night, winning at Alcoa 58-50.

Trey Thompson continued his hot streak and fired in 25 points to lead Greeneville (4-2), which has now won three straight games. Jayquan Price joined him in double figures with 17.

The Tornadoes (6-3), led by former Morristown East coach Ryan Collins, led 13-11 after one quarter before Greeneville took a 29-26 halftime lead. The Greene Devils led 45-40 going to the fourth.

GIRLS ALCOA 57 GREENEVILLE 40

Macie Ridge joined Alcoa’s 1,000 point club at Greeneville’s expense Friday night, as the Lady Tornadoes dominated the fourth quarter.

Ridge scored 21 points for Alcoa (5-1), which reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season. Karlie Haworth added 15 points, and the pair combined for seven 3-pointers – two in the final quarter.

The Lady Devils (6-2) played to an 11-11 tie after one quarter and stayed within 42-37 after three. But Alcoa allowed only one field goal in the fourth.

Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep twice in the third quarter and led Greeneville with 12 points. Chloe Marsh had seven points and Lauren Bailey had six. Kyla Jobe and Anna Shaw each had five.

UP NEXT

Greeneville will host Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.