Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
TODAY.com
Drake and son Adonis make rare appearance courtside at Raptors game
Drake made a rare public appearance courtside with his 5-year-old son, Adonis. On Dec. 7, Drake, 36, and Adonis watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Lakers, while Adonis happily snacked on Skittles. Both guys wore leather jackets and matching white sneakers. Drake, a Toronto native, is more than...
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reed breaks silence on Twitter hoodie business that Sixers fans are loving
PHILADELPHIA — Paul Reed stays busy. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is a bundle of energy ready to burst at any given moment when he steps onto the court. His defensive versatility and developing offensive skillset make him a solid backup for the Sixers. He keeps himself occupied off the court as well.
JJ Redick admits regret over harsh criticism on Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year when CJ McCollum revealed that he had yet to speak with Zion after the latter was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans mid-season. Williamson was away from the team at that point rehabbing his injury, but it was still a bit strange that […] The post JJ Redick admits regret over harsh criticism on Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage 6-word response to Enes Freedom challenging him to fight
NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom recently stated that he’d like to get in the ring against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point. The former back-to-back MVP has never taken the time to respond to Freedom’s blatant challenge. Well, not until now. Giannis was recently...
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games
The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"I heard you paid off your student loans with your first NBA paycheck, is that true?” — J.J. Redick can't believe Derrick White had student debt as an NBA player
Former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Reddick was amazed Derrick White had student loans when he made the NBA.
Jayson Tatum, Trae Young react to Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there. In the said video, the Lakers forward...
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Nets must not include Joe Harris in John Collins trade with Hawks
The Brooklyn Nets have surged to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after winning 10 of their last 13 games. The recent hot stretch has the Nets positioned as a potential buyer ahead of Dec. 15, when 74 players who signed new contracts this offseason become trade-eligible. Brooklyn has reportedly...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk
Rich the Kid was almost completely shocked when YoungBoy asked him about a picture he took with his rival. As much as we talk about celebrity sightings and who linked up with who, it’s rare to see the artists themselves hop on the discussion. NBA YoungBoy surprised Rich the Kid on his new radio show when he pressed him about a picture he has with Lil Durk.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s scorching run draws truth bomb from Shams that will scare the NBA
Zion Williamson has set the NBA ablaze with his scorching run of late. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week behind what has been an MVP-worthy run for the 22-year-old. NBA guru Shams Charania has now spoken out about how Zion has looked recently, and Shams’ recent […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s scorching run draws truth bomb from Shams that will scare the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Heat’s Victor Oladipo savagely booed by Pacers fans in first return to Indiana
Monday night marked the first time Victor Oladipo played in his former stomping since he left the Indiana Pacers nearly two years ago. So much has happened since the Pacers decided to trade their All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team blockbuster trade deal centered around James Harden, but as it […] The post WATCH: Heat’s Victor Oladipo savagely booed by Pacers fans in first return to Indiana appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic just showed the Los Angeles Lakers what they can expect from him if they were able to bring him to Hollywood. The 33-year-old veteran exploded for 38 points on six 3-pointers against LA on Sunday night, and it’s a good thing that LeBron James and Co. were still able to hold off the […] The post RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
