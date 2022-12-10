Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season

Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year.

Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.

“Cocoa beans, huge jump. Double. Literally, double. That’s very difficult. You can pass some of it along but you can’t pass all of it along,” Sarris said. “It’s a luxury. It’s not a necessity.”

Sarris says it hasn’t hurt the bottom line much. The reason? The company started preparing nearly three years ago at the start of the pandemic.

“We took a gamble that paid off on getting supplies and doubling up on supplies,” he said.

There hasn’t been a dip in customers – customers like Sandy Gullborg.

“We’ve done it for years. Nothing has changed. We’ll pay what they want to charge us, I guess,” she said with a laugh.

“Set a budget. I do that. I know I’ve gotten a part-time job so I can get extra things here and there, especially during the holidays. That’s a big thing,” another customer Taylor Douglas said about affording luxuries in the time of high inflation.

“It’s a challenge that we’ve never had before,” Sarris said. “If they’re going to buy something, they’re going to buy something good.”

Sarris also says he has had to raise salaries and add benefits to hire and retain workers.

