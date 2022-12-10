Accident downs power lines across Alcoa Highway

The Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving downed power lines across Alcoa Highway near Mimosa Heights at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. All drivers involved were in good condition, according to a release from the City of Alcoa.

All four lanes of traffic on Alcoa highway were shut down starting at 9:30 p.m. to allow for power lines to be rerouted. A representative of the City of Alcoa said the lanes were reopened by 1:30 a.m. Friday.