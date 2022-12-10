Big second quarter pushes Ballston Spa past Shen
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ballston Spa Scotties and Shenendehowa Plainsmen might have gotten off to a slow start for both teams, but the Scotties finished strong and won the game 54-43.
Ballston Spa’s Mike Miller sent up a prayer to beat the buzzer as the first quarter came to a close to give them a 9-4 lead. However, the Plainsmen showed some fight in the second quarter. Kam Edmunds hit a three from the top of the key, making it a three-point ball game.
Ballston Spa didn't blink and kept making plays. Later on, Nico Savini flushes a corner three, giving the Scotties a six-point lead. Shenendehowa kept showing some resolve and fought back. Kam Edmunds showed up again, flushing a corner three to make it a three-point game, but that didn't last very long. Blaine Zoller hit a big three-point shot to make it 29-23 Scotties right before halftime. Ballston Spa turned up the pressure in the second half and won 54-43.
