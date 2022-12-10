Troy hoops claims a tight contest against Burnt Hills
BURNT HILLS, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Troy and Burnt Hills gave fans a show Friday night in what was the closest game of the evening. Troy's Stetson Merritt was shooting for the fences and drained a corner three to give the Black Horses a 9-6 lead.
However, the Spartans found a spark later in the first quarter. Alex Doin got loose on a fast break for an easy layup that tied the game at 11. Troy responded later on and it was Stetson Merritt flushing a triple to tie the game again, but they would pull away a bit in the second quarter.
Jasai Eason drove inside and showed off some athleticism hitting a reverse layup. The game got tight in the second half, but the flying Black Horses were able to edge Burnt Hills 68-67.
