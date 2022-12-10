Read full article on original website
Kaden Irving, Ole Miss baseball signee's exit velocity among 2023 Perfect Game leaderboards
Kaden Irving, a member of Ole Miss baseball's 2023 signing class, is currently among Perfect Game's leaderboards following his showing in Perfect Game's 2022 National Showcase. With a top exit velocity of 101 miles an hour, Irving is tied with a few others for third best in that specific category in Perfect Game's Class of 2023 metrics.
LSU transfer Raydarious Jones talks Mississippi State decision
During the 2019 recruiting cycle, Horn Lake High School's Raydarious Jones was one of Mississippi State's top targets. Eventually, the former 247Sports four-star athlete opted to sign with LSU and enrolled in January of 2019. After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Jones will in fact suit up for...
5newsonline.com
Five Razorbacks score in double-figures as #21 Arkansas downs Arkansas State 77-63
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball team will finish the regular season unbeaten against in-state opponents. No. 21 Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 77-63 at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. The win improves the Hogs to 4-0 in games against other schools from Arkansas this regular season (Pine-Bluff, Central...
Yardbarker
Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
The Football World Is Praying For Mike Leach On Sunday
The University of Mississippi State said Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday. The school's statement said an ambulance transferred him to its medical center after he had an undisclosed personal health issue at his home. No further details of his condition were provided. Onlookers sent well wishes to Leach and his...
Ole Miss in a comfortable position with LB commit Suntarine Perkins
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong shares his latest recruiting scoop from the past weekend.
New Mexico transfer safety Adari Haulcy will be on the Ole Miss campus Tuesday. We've got some details.
Adari Haulcy plans to be on the Ole Miss campus on Tuesday, 247Sports has learned. Haulcy is a safety who was recently named a true freshman All-American by 247Sports after.
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
Lane Kiffin Trolls SEC Coach Over Unfortunate Award
Lane Kiffin has developed a reputation as one of the biggest trolls on social media. And on Saturday, he furthered that reputation. The Ole Miss head coach took to Twitter to react to a superlative list from popular account Big Game Boomer. The list named the college football head coaches with the most and least "swagger."
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
'Anything is possible': Arkansas town elects the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history
Though he still lives at home with his parents, 18-year-old Jaylen Smith is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history after the college freshman won an election on Tuesday to become head city official of Earle, Ark. “I'm grateful to have an opportunity to be Earle’s mayor and become...
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
tri-statedefender.com
The search for a new superintendent seems to be off to a pretty good start
The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) seems to be off to a pretty good start. I like the selection process and I love all of the public discourse. Plenty of people have opinions about how the process should unfold, including yours truly. Full disclosure:...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Oxford
OXFORD, MS — The City of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice following a water main break on South Lamar. This notice is for customers on Pea Ridge Road, portions of South Lamar and in the South Oaks neighborhood that receive water from the City of Oxford.
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
vicksburgnews.com
Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son
The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
247Sports
