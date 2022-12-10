ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

LSU transfer Raydarious Jones talks Mississippi State decision

During the 2019 recruiting cycle, Horn Lake High School's Raydarious Jones was one of Mississippi State's top targets. Eventually, the former 247Sports four-star athlete opted to sign with LSU and enrolled in January of 2019. After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Jones will in fact suit up for...
HORN LAKE, MS
Yardbarker

Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element

The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

The Football World Is Praying For Mike Leach On Sunday

The University of Mississippi State said Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday. The school's statement said an ambulance transferred him to its medical center after he had an undisclosed personal health issue at his home. No further details of his condition were provided. Onlookers sent well wishes to Leach and his...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Trolls SEC Coach Over Unfortunate Award

Lane Kiffin has developed a reputation as one of the biggest trolls on social media. And on Saturday, he furthered that reputation. The Ole Miss head coach took to Twitter to react to a superlative list from popular account Big Game Boomer. The list named the college football head coaches with the most and least "swagger."
OXFORD, MS
Kait 8

Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto COVID risk level increased

The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

No injuries in crash with entrapment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
JONESBORO, AR
vicksburgnews.com

Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son

The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
TALLULAH, LA
