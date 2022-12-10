BOYS BASKETBALL: Pirates break through for cathartic rivalry win

PORT CHARLOTTE — During warmups for Friday’s latest installment of the Peace River Rivalry, Kip Rhoten glanced to the end of the Pirates bench and saw emptiness.

His team would fill that void.

Just weeks after Rhoten’s father, Ken, passed away, Port Charlotte put together a flawless game plan and executed it to perfection to defeat Charlotte 55-42. It ended a string of six consecutive losses to the blue and gold team from the other side of the Peace River bridges.

“My dad’s been down here, give or take, 30 years and he might have missed one, but literally he has been at every (rivalry) game for the last 30 years,” Rhoten said. “Whether he is sitting on the bench or sitting in the stands. So it was a little emotional.”

Seniors Caleb Campos and Bode Stewart picked up their first win in the rivalry by combining for 28 points and coming up with countless clutch shots and big plays on the defensive end. The senior duo’s big showing complemented sophomore guard Jah Chin’s 15-point effort.

“I feel like I haven’t beaten Charlotte my whole life. This is the first one,” said Campos, who scored 12 points. “But we did this one for Coach Rhoten’s dad.”

Before Port Charlotte could win, it had to weather the larger Tarpons’ best shot. Trailing 22-17 in the second quarter, Charlotte (1-4) rattled off the last 11 points of the first half to take a 28-22 halftime lead.

By then, Rhoten had seen enough from the Pirates to know there was no need to make adjustments.

“Take it to the glass,” said Stewart, who scored a team-high 16 points. “We know they like to go for the blocks and foul, so we just had to take it to the glass and put their best players on the bench.”

By the end of the third quarter, Port Charlotte had pulled even, 37-37, and the Pirates could sense a breakthrough. As has happened to the Tarpons on occasion early in the season, shots would not fall. That, combined with the Pirates’ frenetic defensive pressure turned into a feedback loop.

Meanwhile, if there was a big shot to be made, Port Charlotte made it. Chin triggered a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter with a fadeaway at the baseline and a coast-to-coast layup after a rebound. Later, Campos powered to the glass for a bucket, then delivered a block at the other end.

Those were Campos’ final points, but it was the trigger for a game-ending 10-0 Port Charlotte run.

“Not only do they do the game plan, but they believed in it and that they were going to win,” Rhoten said. “They really, really work hard. I’ve watched this bunch from the summer and nobody talks about them. They’re kind of under the radar. I’ve been doing this a long time. That’s a good basketball team.”

The Pirates lost the rebound battle handily to the Tarpons, 32-21, but whenever they needed a board, they got it, especially at the offensive end.

John Gamble led Charlotte (1-4) with 15 points. Chris Cornish had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but in the end, the Tarpons were held under 50 points just the same as Port Charlotte’s other three victims.

“They made the plays. They made the and-ones, they hit the free throws, they got the stops,” first-year Tarpons coach Mike Williams said. “I mean, we weathered the storm early and got a lead, but they came back and then we just couldn’t get anything else going. That’s on me.

“I’ve got a lot to learn myself, you know,” Williams said. “That was my first time in that (rivalry) game. I didn’t do a very good job, so I have to do a better job.”

As Campos dribbled away the final seconds of the game, Port Charlotte’s rowdy crowd chanted “just like football” in reference to the Pirates’ 41-14 rivalry win on the gridiron and sang the goodbye song before storming the court.

Somewhere, the man known to all as “Papa” Rhoten was smiling.

“It does feel good,” Rhoten said. “It does.”