Oklahoma State

blackchronicle.com

Flu activity level reaches very high in Oklahoma | Covid-19

Flu activity levels have reached their highest point since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The News Press previously reported statewide activity levels were considered “moderate.” Two weeks later, Oklahoma crossed the “high” category into “very high.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Flu cases skyrocket across the state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a spike in flu cases in Southwest Oklahoma. The state health department said flu season started a little early this season. If you remember early November we covered the RSV spike that was happening in Southwest Oklahoma. While the Health Department said those...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 12, 2022

A state legislator is firing back after Oklahoma’s Attorney General recently released an opinion supporting the use of public tax dollars to fund private religious schools. The opinion relies on three Supreme Court cases in the last five years allowing state funds to go to religious programs. Democratic State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

News 9 Announces Partnership To Televise OKC Memorial Marathon

A new partnership between the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Oklahoma's Own News 9 was announced Monday. Starting in 2023, News 9 will be the new broadcast home of this event and partner to an organization that raises funds for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. The Run To...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate

MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YAHOO!

Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration

Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KCCI.com

Oklahoma governor issues TikTok ban on state devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices. Stitt's office said in a news release that the executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by...
OKLAHOMA STATE

