Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Human Services: Card skimming affecting SNAP customers nationwide
According to Oklahoma Human Services, all SNAP customers are encouraged to change their PIN immediately.
blackchronicle.com
Flu activity level reaches very high in Oklahoma | Covid-19
Flu activity levels have reached their highest point since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The News Press previously reported statewide activity levels were considered “moderate.” Two weeks later, Oklahoma crossed the “high” category into “very high.”
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
kswo.com
Flu cases skyrocket across the state
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a spike in flu cases in Southwest Oklahoma. The state health department said flu season started a little early this season. If you remember early November we covered the RSV spike that was happening in Southwest Oklahoma. While the Health Department said those...
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Dec. 12, 2022
A state legislator is firing back after Oklahoma’s Attorney General recently released an opinion supporting the use of public tax dollars to fund private religious schools. The opinion relies on three Supreme Court cases in the last five years allowing state funds to go to religious programs. Democratic State...
news9.com
News 9 Announces Partnership To Televise OKC Memorial Marathon
A new partnership between the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Oklahoma's Own News 9 was announced Monday. Starting in 2023, News 9 will be the new broadcast home of this event and partner to an organization that raises funds for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. The Run To...
Report: Oklahoma City sees smallest drop in home sales in 2022
Although interest rates and housing costs continue to increase, experts say Oklahoma City's housing market remains strong.
KOCO
Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
news9.com
Cleveland County In-Custody Death Raises Questions About Mental Health Resources
The death of a well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate has the community mourning and in shock. Shannon Hanchett died while in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center. We now know she was struggling with her mental health. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the investigation,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate
MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
YAHOO!
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
kswo.com
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
KCCI.com
Oklahoma governor issues TikTok ban on state devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices. Stitt's office said in a news release that the executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Comments / 0