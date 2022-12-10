Read full article on original website
Reading boys remain undefeated with easy win over Hazleton
READING, Pa. - Head coach Rick Perez became the all-time wins leader in Reading boys basketball program history over the weekend with a win over Cardinal O'Hara. The Red Knights looking to improve to 4-0 on the season against Hazleton on Monday night. Reading put this one away early with...
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
Community remembers former Girl Scouts CEO who died at 107
A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died. Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh. Friends and colleagues say her legacy will last a lifetime. "Ask, don't tell. Listen first, speak last. Think first, speak last," Hesselbein's co-editor-in-chief,...
Man charged in shooting that critically injured woman in Bethlehem neighborhood
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition. Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly. Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges. Authorities say he shot...
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
Holiday Lights - Christmas lights for Pop- Bangor, Pa.
Do you have the best holiday lights display in the area? Share your photos and videos with u…
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
