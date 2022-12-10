ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading boys remain undefeated with easy win over Hazleton

READING, Pa. - Head coach Rick Perez became the all-time wins leader in Reading boys basketball program history over the weekend with a win over Cardinal O'Hara. The Red Knights looking to improve to 4-0 on the season against Hazleton on Monday night. Reading put this one away early with...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside

EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Upper Macungie home

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community remembers former Girl Scouts CEO who died at 107

A Lehigh Valley woman known for her leadership and service has died. Frances Hesselbein died peacefully Sunday at her home in Easton, announced the University of Pittsburgh. Friends and colleagues say her legacy will last a lifetime. "Ask, don't tell. Listen first, speak last. Think first, speak last," Hesselbein's co-editor-in-chief,...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA

