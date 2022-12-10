Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading boys remain undefeated with easy win over Hazleton
READING, Pa. - Head coach Rick Perez became the all-time wins leader in Reading boys basketball program history over the weekend with a win over Cardinal O'Hara. The Red Knights looking to improve to 4-0 on the season against Hazleton on Monday night. Reading put this one away early with...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
mediafeed.org
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
