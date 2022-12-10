Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
1011now.com
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
klkntv.com
Rifle and imagery equipment worth $10,000 stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating after an AR-style rifle and imagery equipment were stolen from a truck in southeast Lincoln over the weekend. A 44-year-old man reported that someone had entered his truck, which was parked near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, believed to have committed felony child abuse after security video showed her putting a 3-year-old in the corner and sprayed the child in the face with a cleaning solutions three different times at a Hickman area daycare. It happened...
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
1011now.com
Winter Storm Looms This Week
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. According to federal data, it was the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
Nebraska troopers find over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops
The Nebraska State Patrol was able to recover over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops on I-80.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: An active weather day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The low pressure system and associated cold front will continue to push into the 1011 region Tuesday...bringing snow, rain and windy conditions to the 1011 region. There are several winter weather alerts for the northwestern half of Nebraska that will generally begin early Tuesday and continue through...
Comments / 0