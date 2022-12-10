The holiday season in Newport News is off to a great start as the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is officially underway! Residents and guests can enjoy nightly light shows happening in each district of the city with Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, Lights at the Fountain in City Center, and ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing. And there is still more to come! Join us this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Brooks Crossing (550 30th St.) for the ARTech Lights Special Event, sponsored by Dominion Energy. In addition to the seasonal décor and animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5-9 p.m., this event includes special hands-on “techtivities” from 5-8 p.m. Experience a variety of STEM-related activities provided by the Innovation Lab and Newport News Shipbuilding MX trailer, along with a live DJ, strolling performers, games, prizes, food and beverage vendors, face painters, a “silent disco,” free hot chocolate and giveaways (while supplies last), and a synthetic ice skating rink on-site for the weekend. Plus, take pictures with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. FREE Weekend Skating Rink Hours:Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30-8 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO