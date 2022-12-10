Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
13newsnow.com
Dancing and prancing: It's time to 'Jungle Bell Rock' at the Virginia Zoo
NORFOLK, Va. — You can dance the day away with all your animal friends to celebrate the Yuletide season at the Virginia Zoo. "Jungle Bell Rock" will be held for all zoo visitors on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From Santa showing off his DJ skills...
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"
If you stumble across colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks"(Hampton Roads) in what they call the "Kindness Rocks Project."
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
ARTech Lights Special Event this Saturday!
The holiday season in Newport News is off to a great start as the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is officially underway! Residents and guests can enjoy nightly light shows happening in each district of the city with Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, Lights at the Fountain in City Center, and ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing. And there is still more to come! Join us this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Brooks Crossing (550 30th St.) for the ARTech Lights Special Event, sponsored by Dominion Energy. In addition to the seasonal décor and animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5-9 p.m., this event includes special hands-on “techtivities” from 5-8 p.m. Experience a variety of STEM-related activities provided by the Innovation Lab and Newport News Shipbuilding MX trailer, along with a live DJ, strolling performers, games, prizes, food and beverage vendors, face painters, a “silent disco,” free hot chocolate and giveaways (while supplies last), and a synthetic ice skating rink on-site for the weekend. Plus, take pictures with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. FREE Weekend Skating Rink Hours:Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30-8 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.
mainlinetoday.com
Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA
Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire
A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday Parade takes place Saturday
The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: The Final Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
obxtoday.com
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium announces annual ‘Holiday Tree Hunt’
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, the area’s largest zipline and climbing adventure experience, is happy to announce its annual “Holiday Tree Hunt.”. “This is not your typical Easter egg hunt,” said Candie Fisher, President of The Adventure Park. “It is a fun scavenger hunt through our treetop trails.”
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
13newsnow.com
Operation Homefront makes holidays easier for military families in need with meals and toys
NORFOLK, Va. — The nonprofit Operation Homefront distributed gift cards and meal kits to military families in need at the Premium Outlets in Norfolk Saturday. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the meal kits had everything people need for a traditional holiday meal, Operation Homefront said in a press release.
peninsulachronicle.com
Seventh Annual Wonderfest Taking Place December 10
NEWPORT NEWS—The seventh annual Wonderfest featuring more than 45 vendors is scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 65 Saunders Rod in Newport News on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm. The event is free and open to the public and will feature...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake Sheriff's Office dance fundraiser raises largest donation for Special Olympics in event history
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, some Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies and other first responders from Hampton Roads participated in the annual Dancing with the Athletes. The competition raises money for Special Olympics Virginia. Thirteen Special Olympic athletes took to the dance floor inside the Chesapeake Conference Center. “I’m...
Hampton businesses are giving back this holiday season with charity events
If you're looking to give back this holiday season, Hampton businesses are here to help, with canned food drives, coat donations, a small business pop up and more.
