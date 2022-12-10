ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

ARTech Lights Special Event this Saturday!

The holiday season in Newport News is off to a great start as the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is officially underway! Residents and guests can enjoy nightly light shows happening in each district of the city with Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, Lights at the Fountain in City Center, and ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing. And there is still more to come! Join us this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Brooks Crossing (550 30th St.) for the ARTech Lights Special Event, sponsored by Dominion Energy. In addition to the seasonal décor and animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5-9 p.m., this event includes special hands-on “techtivities” from 5-8 p.m. Experience a variety of STEM-related activities provided by the Innovation Lab and Newport News Shipbuilding MX trailer, along with a live DJ, strolling performers, games, prizes, food and beverage vendors, face painters, a “silent disco,” free hot chocolate and giveaways (while supplies last), and a synthetic ice skating rink on-site for the weekend. Plus, take pictures with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. FREE Weekend Skating Rink Hours:Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30-8 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
mainlinetoday.com

Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA

Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: The Final Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Seventh Annual Wonderfest Taking Place December 10

NEWPORT NEWS—The seventh annual Wonderfest featuring more than 45 vendors is scheduled to take place at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center located at 65 Saunders Rod in Newport News on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm. The event is free and open to the public and will feature...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office dance fundraiser raises largest donation for Special Olympics in event history

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, some Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies and other first responders from Hampton Roads participated in the annual Dancing with the Athletes. The competition raises money for Special Olympics Virginia. Thirteen Special Olympic athletes took to the dance floor inside the Chesapeake Conference Center. “I’m...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

