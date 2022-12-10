Read full article on original website
gameman007
3d ago
it was a great defensive game on both side of the ball, SOC was just a little to big on both side but give credit to argyle they put up one heck of a battle, I see why they been to state so many times
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
texashsfootball.com
Aledo Knocks Off Longview, Reaches 13th State Title
It was a very, very long game. With Aledo up 17-14 against Longview late in the fourth quarter of their Class 5A Division 1 state semifinal game, the rain came in bunches. Kincaide Stadium was evacuated, with fans seeking refuge in their cars. Play resumed two hours later; there was only 56 seconds left on the clock.
Darius Bailey, Deondrae Riden lead DeSoto past Denton Guyer, into 6A DII Texas football state championship
Led by the play of senior QB Darius Bailey and junior RB Deondrae Riden Jr. offensively, the DeSoto Eagles earned a 47-28 upset win over nationally ranked Denton Guyer to advance to the 6A DII Texas high school football state championship for the first time since 2016
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
colemantoday.com
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
frogsowar.com
Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up
TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
fox4news.com
Fatal accident closes I-20 in Duncanville
Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner says you should avoid eastbound I-20 in Duncanville if possible. Police are investigating a fatality on the interstate following a police chase.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lancaster Murder Last Week Has Ties To Dallas & DeSoto
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Police Department was dispatched to a shooting in progress this past weekend that turned out to have ties in Dallas and DeSoto. On December 3 at around 6:26 a.m. police were called to the Quik Trip in Lancaster located in the 3300 block of W. Pleasant Run Rd.
WFAA
DFW weather: Cloudy Sunday. More storms, some severe, are in the forecast this week.
DALLAS — Cloudy, but the rain has left!. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be around Sunday morning. Actual showers and storms have left, but it will still be a damp Sunday morning. Marathon runners can expect damp and cool conditions with light winds from the north/northeast. Fog and drizzle...
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award
Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 3