FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
Sacramento Choral Society brings back annual holiday concert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The weather outside is frightful this weekend, but the Sacramento Choral Society's Holiday Concert is a place where Sacramentans can be cozy and warm. After a three year pause, due to the pandemic, the concert is themed “home for the holidays” and is bigger and better than ever.
'I wanted to find new ways to spread Christmas cheer': Folsom native introduces Thurman Christmas Experience
FOLSOM, Calif. — Hundreds are gearing up to visit Thurman Way in Folsom this holiday season to see a Christmas display like no other. The Thurman Christmas Experience is a holiday light and Christmas display bringing joy to all kids and adults. At just 21-years-old, Tyler Pepper is the...
Stormy weather causes chaos for Galt boy scout troop's Christmas tree fundraiser
GALT, Calif. — Mother Nature caused chaos for one boy scout troop after their Christmas tree fundraiser was nearly flipped on its head. For Boy Scout Troop 1119, their hopes of spreading Christmas cheer were nearly dashed by the weekend's winter storm. "This morning was a little bit of...
KCRA.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
Carmichael woman raffles off Taylor Swift tickets to raise money for school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael woman is raising money for Cameron Ranch Elementary School by raffling off her highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Monica Casillas said her youngest son attends Cameron Ranch Elementary School. "It's a great community. I'm really new there, I don't know a...
11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
'Amping up for peak season' | Following a USPS worker in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown to Christmas is on and our mailmen and women are ready. There’s less than two weeks until the big day, but they spend all year preparing for the holiday shipping rush. ABC10 followed along with a mailman to find out what it takes...
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
'We really see kids come out of their shell': Special education students learn life long skills at Stockton Holiday Boutique
STOCKTON, Calif. — Special education students in middle school, high school and beyond create and sell their own unique holiday items at the San Joaquin County Office of Education's annual Holiday Boutique. The event took place Thursday at the Wentworth Education Center at 2707 Transworld Drive from 9 a.m....
abc10.com
Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. That brings our monthly total up to 4.71 inches, or 135% of December’s average rainfall.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
abc10.com
Here's how to make home made hot chocolate for the perfect holiday gift | Healthy Living with Megan Evans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you like a DIY Gift then you'll want to make this Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix in a jar. They're perfect for a neighbor, co-worker or friend. All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
'It's like an angel that God sent me': Community rallying around Stockton tamale vendor robbed at gunpoint
STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic. "I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish. Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of...
Year in Review: Here's what Sacramento searched for the most on Google in 2022
As the year comes to a close, here's a breakdown of the topics people in the Sacramento area Googled the most in 2022. Sacramento was the only place in the U.S. where bowhead whale was its top trending animal. The top searched recipe in the area was marry me chicken.
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
