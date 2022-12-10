ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Sacramento Choral Society brings back annual holiday concert

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The weather outside is frightful this weekend, but the Sacramento Choral Society's Holiday Concert is a place where Sacramentans can be cozy and warm. After a three year pause, due to the pandemic, the concert is themed “home for the holidays” and is bigger and better than ever.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux

Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
abc10.com

Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Here's how to make home made hot chocolate for the perfect holiday gift | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you like a DIY Gift then you'll want to make this Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix in a jar. They're perfect for a neighbor, co-worker or friend. All you need is cacao powder, sugar and if you want to add some fun toppings get some chocolate chips and marshmallows. You can use any sugar you like, but I like to use coconut sugar as it's a lower glycemic sugar. You're going to add everything to a 16 oz mason jar (read instructions below). Then you can add some ribbon and a bow and you've got an easy homemade gift!
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
